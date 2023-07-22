Man United Transfer News: Elanga Ready To Leave, Devils Linked To Amrabat

Embed from Getty Images

The summer is getting hotter for Manchester United. The Red Devils are becoming more and more active in this transfer window, with things slowly getting closer to being done. Mason Mount and Andre Onana are the two importnat signings so far, but with the news swirling around, it seems we are getting closer to some new players arriving to the club. The transfer talk regarding Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta has been brewing for a while now and it seems that the club officials will be able to strike a deal with the Italian side, with the two clubs getting closer in their valuation of the striker.

But before we see any new player holding the red Man United shirt, here are the news regarding the potential dealings currently catching attention.

Elanga To Join Nottingham Forest

It is clear now that it is a matter of days when Anthony Elanga will not be a Manchester United player anymore. The Sweden international is close to joining Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis, in a transfer worth 15 million pounds, plus add-ons. His medical is expected to be held on Monday, which is when Elanga will sign the deal and join the team based at City Ground. This seems a decent deal for Man United, although the feeling is they maybe could have got more in terms of the transfer fee for a player that is still just 21 and could be on the rise in the lower echelons of the Premier League. However, it is also a fact that with time at Man United, his price would be going down, considering he was nowhere near Erik Ten Hag’s plans. Last season, he played in 16 Premier League matches, but spent mere 418 minutes on the pitch, recording a solitary assist in the process.

His previous campaign proved much better, when he was a surprising choice from Ralf Rangnick, following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German used him quite often, giving him 26 appearances from December to May, in which Elanga brought three goals and two assists. Now, at Nottingham Forest, Elanga will get a proper chance to shine, where expectations will also be lower than at Old Trafford.

United Linked With Amrabat

Man United may have signed Mason Mount this summer, but that is far from being the only signing they want in midfield. According to Italian Gazzetta dello Sport, Man United are ‘the most determined team to sign Sofyan Amrabat this summer’and parties would like to resolve his situation by Monday. The Moroccan midfielder from Fiorentina would be interested in joining United, which is not a surprise, but his departure would be a big loss for the team from Florence.

Amrabat shined last winter at the World Cup in Qatar, where he managed to help Morocco reach historic fourth place finish. There are still no news about the potential transfer worth, but it seems this is a really doable deal for United, probably in the region of 25 million pounds.