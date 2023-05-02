Manchester United In May 2023 – It Is Time For The Run-In

Embed from Getty Images

Unlike some other seasons, there is still plenty of football to be played this May. Due to the World Cup being played during the winter months, there are a total of six Premier League matches left for the Devils to play in the month when traditionally the campaign ends.

After their last win against Aston Villa, Man United are still in fourth place and they managed to put themselves in a strong position to stay there after the final day of the season, meaning a return to Champions League football in 2023-24 season. But before that can become a reality, let’s take a look at the remaining schedule United still have to get done with.

First Up – Two Tricky Trips

Manchester United will play their first match this May on the fourth, against Brighton and Hove Albion away from home. The trip to Amex Stadium can be a tricky one and United have already seen in recent years how good Brighton can be. United recently eliminated them in the FA Cup semifinal but only after the penalty shootout. At the beginning of the season, it was 2-1 for Brighton at Old Trafford, and last May, it was 4-0 for the Seagulls at their turf. This clearly shows United must be careful.

They will also have to be careful three days later, when they face West Ham at the London Stadium on 7 May. David Moyes will be facing his former club and he did manage to get a win at Old Trafford last season in the League Cup. United did not well at the London Stadium in both 2018 and 2019, when the Hammers won 3-1 and 2-0, with the match at the stadium at the end of 2017-18 ending 0-0.

Wolves At Home, Then Trip To Bournemouth

After these two trips, United will return to Old Trafford on 13 May in what will be the clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Julen Lopetegui’s side is one of those this season which does quite well at the Molineaux, but is having lots of problems when playing away from home. Maybe that can make things a bit easier for Erik Ten Hag and his players.

Following that match, United will have another trip, as they will face Bournemouth on 20 May. United lost there back in 2019, but that was the only time in recent history that such thing happened. United also drew once against Bournemouth in 2017, but they generally due well against the Cherries.

Chelsea Come To Old Trafford

And finally, United will play their final two matches at Old Trafford and both against clubs from London. On 25 May, it will be a test to face Chelsea who are playing one of their worst seasons in recent history, but are still a potentially dangerous team due to the fact their whole squad is underperforming heavily. It is always a possibility for them to manage a good performance.

And then on 28 May, on the final day of the season, United will face Fulham, with whom they played two tough matches this season – one in the league and one in the FA Cup.