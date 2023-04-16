CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and with a changed team. David De Gea is in goal as usual, but Erik Ten Hag was forced to put Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in defence, as Varane and Martinez are injured. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at right-back, while Diogo Dalot gets a rare start on the left flank. Christian Eriksen is back in the starting lineup after his injury and he will be paired with Casemiro for the first time in a while. Bruno Fernandes is back in his number 10 role, with Antony remaining on the right wing and Jadon Sancho on the left. All of this means Anthony Martial gets another start up front after his recent fine performances.