CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Southampton

Manchester United are up for another challenge in the Premier League. David De Gea starts in goal as usual, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane once again forming the partnership in central defence. What is new is that Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the chance at right-back ahead of Diogo Dalot, while Luke Shaw is at the opposite flank. Casemiro seems to be the only central midfielder this time around, as Erik Ten Hag starts the match with five attacking-minded players. Marcus Rashford and Antony will be expected to start on the two flanks, with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes in between them, but behind the sole striker Wout Weghorst. It will be interesting to see how this formation will work.