CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fulham

Manchester United are ready for the FA Cup quarter-final and Erik Ten Hag once again chose the classic 4-2-3-1 formation. David De Gea is in goal, while Harry Maguire returns to starting lineup to captain the team. He will partner with Lisandro Martinez, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are the two full-backs.

In midfield, there are some more changes, with Scott McTominay starting alongside Marcel Sabitzer. In front of them is Bruno Fernandes, who will once again play in his favourite number 10 role. United’s actual number 10, Marcus Rashford, is in his usual position at left wing, while Jadon Sancho gets the start on the right. Once again, Wout Weghorst is the sole striker.