CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Barcelona

It is time for the big clash. Manchester United are ready for a day out in Barcelona, at the Camp Nou, and Erik Ten Hag has decided on his starting eleven. David De Gea is in goal, while Raphael Varane is partnered with Luke Shaw once again in central defence. This means Tyrell Malacia will start at left-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka getting the nod on the opposite flank. Casemiro is back in the team after missing two matches against Leeds and he will patrol the midfield with his compatriot Fred. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will be the two wingers, captain Bruno Fernandes is in his usual number 10 role, while Wout Weghorst will once again be the main striker.