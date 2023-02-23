News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Barcelona

February 23, 2023 Nebojša Marković Europa League, Man United, Match Previews 0

It is time for a big clash. Manchester United and Barcelona face off once again and Erik Ten Hag’s team is ready. David De Gea is as expected in goal, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the nod at right-back ahead of Diogo Dalot. Luke Shaw is on the opposite side, while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane form the centre-back partnership. Casemiro returns to the fold alongside his compatriot Fred in central midfield. Marcus Rashford gets back to the left wing from the centre-forward position, meaning it is Wout Weghorst spearheading the attack once again. Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes are the other two players forming United’s attacking line.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes