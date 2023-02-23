CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Barcelona

It is time for a big clash. Manchester United and Barcelona face off once again and Erik Ten Hag’s team is ready. David De Gea is as expected in goal, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets the nod at right-back ahead of Diogo Dalot. Luke Shaw is on the opposite side, while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane form the centre-back partnership. Casemiro returns to the fold alongside his compatriot Fred in central midfield. Marcus Rashford gets back to the left wing from the centre-forward position, meaning it is Wout Weghorst spearheading the attack once again. Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes are the other two players forming United’s attacking line.