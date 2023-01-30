What Awaits Manchester United In February 2023?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have finished their January in great fashion, getting a big win in the League Cup semifinal first leg match and then progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup. They are also sitting in fourth place in the Premier League standings and quite comfortably so. But now is the time coming around for February and this will be one of the most, if not the most challenging month of them all this season. The Devils will be playing across three different competitions, including some huge match-ups. Here is what you need to know ahead of the next month of hectic schedule.

Three Matches At Home

Man United will open February on its first day, in the second leg of the League Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest. The Devils will be the hosts at Old Trafford following the 3-0 win last week and this should be an easy job – reaching the final is almost a certainty. But then two more important matches will come in the next week.

First, Crystal Palace will be coming to Old Trafford, less than a month following the 1-1 draw between the two teams at Selhurst Park. And the third match at home this month – fourth in a row if we add Reading – will be against Leeds. But that is only when things get interesting.

Trip To Leeds, Then Barcelona

It is after the first match against Leeds in the Premier League that United will play their second against the same team just four days later. Following the match at Old Trafford on 8 February, on 12 February, the Devils will be coming to Elland Road. It is never easy playing consecutive games against the same opponent so this will be another challenge for Ten Hag’s team.

And right afterwards, on 16 February, Man United will return to Europa League action, in their play-off first leg match against Barcelona at Camp Nou. This will be a massive header in the ‘remake’ of Champions League finals of 2009 and 2011. Three days later, United will face Leicester in the Premier League, which will be another test for the depth of United’s squad.

A Trophy To End February?

After the Leicester game, it will be time for the second leg match against Barcelona. The match at Old Trafford is scheduled for 23 February. This is when we will find out whether United will play two more matches in Europa League, which will make a big difference on the outlook of our March schedule. But until then, there will be more games following Barcelona.

On 26 February, United are currently scheduled to play Brentford in the Premier League, but the situation right now is that the match will most probably be postponed. Clearly, this is due to the League Cup final, where United will be expected to play following their 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest last week. If they get to the final, they will face either Newcastle or Southampton at Wembley, on 26 February. This will be the ideal opportunity for United to end the month on a high, winning the trophy, the club’s first since 2017. Considering how long the wait has been, there will be great expectations on Ten Hag’s side to deliver.