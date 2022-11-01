What If Manchester United Do Not Finish Top Of Europa League Group?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have won their last Premier League match against West Ham United and propelled themselves to fifth place in the standings. But now, the time has come to switch focus to Europa League, as the Red Devils will be playing their most important match of the group stage. On Thursday night, United will be facing Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, as the Spanish side will look to remain unbeaten and thus keep the first place in the group, thanks to their 1-0 win at Old Trafford in September. But what could be the ramifications if United remain in second place and which teams could they potentially face? Now that the Champions League group stage are about to end, we know more and more answers to these questions.

Tougher Schedule If United Miss On Top Spot

Man United could really do with a win against Real Sociedad to finish top of their Europa League group. The reason for that is the change in UEFA’s second and third competition (Europa League and Conference League) which started last season. Teams which finish top of their group do not go to the playoff knockout round, but skip that round and start in the Round of 16 in March. This means two games less for the eight teams which were the best in their groups, giving them an advantage and a prize for being the best during autumn. This also means that teams which finish second have to play one round more, starting from the play-off knockout round in February.

Who Could Man United Face If They Finish Second?

If Man United fail in their quest to overtake Real Sociedad on the final day of the group stage campaign, they will go to the playoff knockout round. Eight second-placed teams in Europa League will there play against the eight third-placed teams from Champions League, and these matches will determine which eight sides will join the eight Europa League group winners in Round of 16. Four teams which finished in third place tonight are Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon. Sevilla are secured of moving to Europa League despite still having to play the final round, while teams that could reach this competition on the final night are Shakhtar Donetsk, Juventus and one of Milan, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. All these names suggest that United could really do with skipping the playoff knockout round. For that, they will have to beat the Basque team from San Sebastian.

What Man United Need To Finish Top Of The Group?

Man United need to beat Real Sociedad, but not just with any result. Considering they lost 1-0 at Old Trafford to Real Sociedad, and that the Spaniards have a goal-difference of +9, while United are at +6, getting a one-goal difference win will not be enough. United need to win by two goals in order to be ahead in the head-to-head results. Only that way can Erik ten Hag’s side continue their Europa League campaign as late as March 2023.