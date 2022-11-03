CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United are about to fight for the top spot in their Europa League group and the team for the match against Real Sociedad is in. Erik Ten Hag has made an interesting change in the team, with Donny van de Beek starting as the number 10, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo. This means Bruno Fernandes will have to move to the right wing, while youngster Alejandro Garnacho gets another chance on European night, featuring on the left. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are the two central midfielders, with the back four consisting of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, while David De Gea is in goal.