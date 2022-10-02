CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

Manchester United are back in business after a long break and we start off with the Manchester Derby. Erik ten Hag has chosen his starting eleven for the short trip to Man City’s Etihad Stadium, choosing a somewhat expected lineup. David de Gea is in goal, with Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia as the two full-backs. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the centre-backs, with the midfield duo Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen just in front of them. Bruno Fernandes is the captain and will have Antony and Jadon Sancho to the either side of him. Marcus Rashford gets the nod in front, with Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench.