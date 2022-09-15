CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Sheriff

Manchester United are in Chisinau and are ready to start their second Europa League match. After missing out on the weekend action in the Premier League, a rested United team is here with David de Gea in goal and an expected back four of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen form the central midfield partnership once more, while Bruno Fernandes gets the armband, playing in his favourite number 10 role. Jadon Sancho and Antony are on the wings, while Cristiano Ronaldo is starting again up front. A strong starting eleven from Erik ten Hag.