Man United Transfer News: Rooney Wants A Devil, Spanish Starlet Attracts Interest

Manchester United have signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez in this summer transfer window so far. A lot more work is expected to happen at Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts at the end of August and Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly want his squad to be further improved. There are also the constant troubles with Cristiano Ronaldo and the uncertainty that has been surrounding the Portuguese superstar ever since United finished outside of the Champions League places in the Premier League last season. But until we see how those things will be resolved, let’s have a look at some interesting stories surrounding Man United players which could be leaving the club soon.

Rooney Wants Phil Jones

Wayne Rooney has recently decided to once again switch England for the United States, as he signed as the new manager of D.C. United in Major League Soccer. After leaving Derby County following their relegation from the Championship, Man United legend opted for a move across the Atlantic, to take over the team he used to play for in the twilight years of his playing career.

But with his arrival in Washington D.C., Rooney is starting to create a team to his liking. And now according to the media reports, Rooney is interested in signing Phil Jones from Manchester United. The English centre-back and Rooney’s former teammate at Old Trafford has had some really tough years, due to knee injuries which had kept him away from the pitch for way too long. Now Rooney wants to try and bring him to the States and offer him a chance for a new start in MLS.

It could be interesting to see another Englishman and former Man United player in MLS. In recent years, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger also played there, while we all know it was David Beckham who made a proper revolution in MLS some 15 years ago.

Man United Starlet Wanted On Loan In Three Countries

Man United players have not really been of much interest to other clubs in recent months, apart from those who were leaving as free agents. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba had no problems attracting interest from Serie A clubs, but now the youngsters are also among those who could be leaving Old Trafford.

One of them is Manchester United starlet Alvaro Fernandez, a Spanish full-back who could be going out on loan. Fernandez was voted Manchester United’s U23 Player of the Year last season and now he is attracting interest from three different countries. According to Jonathan Shrager, the player is being targeted by clubs in England, Spain and Switzerland. There were no club names mentioned, but it seems Fernandez could be leaving the club on a season long loan, hopefully finding a place for himself where could play regular first-team football. Alvaro Fernandez was called up to train with the first-team squad last April, when Ralf Rangnick wanted to reward him, Alejandro Garnacho and Shola Shoretire for making progress in the youth ranks.