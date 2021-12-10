Norwich City vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Young Boys during the midweek in their last Champions League group stage match. A much changed team could not get three points against the Swiss champions, but they ultimately did what was expected of them – the topped their group, to become one of the seeded teams at next Monday’s round of 16 draw. And now we will be able to move the Champions League talk to the side for a couple of months, as its group stage ending means we are approaching the festive period.

In the coming month and a half, there will be a lot of Premier League action for Man United and everything starts this Saturday against Norwich City. Ralf Rangnick’s side will be traveling to Carrow Road eager to continue winning in the league and climbing the standings, so here is everything you need to know before that match.

Team News

There three players Norwich will certainly be without. Brandon Williams is Man United player on loan who cannot face the parent club, while Milot Rashica and Christoph Zimmermann are both injured and will be out of contention. Mathias Normann had pelvic problems, but he might return to the team, which could also be said of Ozan Kabak as well.

Manchester United will have to face Norwich without Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, whose injuries are all still giving them problems. Also, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to miss out as well, as he picked up a knee injury against Young Boys.

Form Guide

As far as Norwich City are concerned, they are in a very difficult situation already. The Cannaries have already changed their manager, just this week appointing Dean Smith, former Aston Villa manager, to try and get them closer to safety. Norwich are currently bottom of the league with just ten points won and two Premier League wins altogether. Those two wins were successive ones – they defeated Brentford away from home in early November, before repeating the trick at home against Southampton following the international break. But since, three matches have yielded just one goal scored and two points won. They drew 0-0 against Wolves and then missed their opportunity to beat relegation rivals Newcastle, getting a 1-1 draw. This was all followed by a 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Manchester United on the other side are a different team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club. Maybe the team is not suddenly playing spectacular football, but results have seriously improved. After a 2-0 win against Villarreal, a draw against Chelsea and wins against Arsenal and Crystal Palace were what was needed. Yes, a 1-1 draw against Young Boys is not great, but considering that point was enough to top the group and that Rangnick decided to give many youngsters their chance to feature, that result is not something that will bother the club in the long run.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United will beat Norwich 3-0 is what we predict. The Red Devils are clearly a stronger side and Norwich have been struggling this season. It should be expected that Rangnick’s team will be able to be more dynamic the way he likes his sides to play and Norwich might be a team that will allow the visitors the needed space for such a display. Also, with the entire United team rested, there is no reason not to believe in a confident away victory.