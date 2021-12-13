Manchester United To Face Atletico After Chaotic Champions League Draws

Embed from Getty Images

This has been an incredible day for Champions League and the strongest European clubs. Manchester United have learned who are they going to face in the round of 16 in this competition in February 2022, but not after a crazy day in Nion which had produced not one, but two draw procedures.

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in late February and early March next year, but only after the Champions League draw was retaken following UEFA’s mistake with the ball containing United’s name.

What Happened On Monday’s Draws?

During the first Champions League draw, Man United were mistakenly drawn with Villarreal which was not supposed to happen, considering the two clubs were in the same group this season. After that, it was Manchester City which were next drawn to play against Villarreal, but the real problem happened when a mistake was made with the Man United ball. The ball with their name was not included in the draw when Atletico Madrid were supposed to find out their opponent, but Liverpool were, which should not have happened either – Atleti and Liverpool were in the same group this season.

In the end, Man United were drawn to play Paris Saint Germain, but soon following the draw, it became obvious it was not a valid one. Man United could have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid, were they put into the big bowl with drawing balls. UEFA concluded that the draw had to be retaken and afterwards, it was indeed Atletico Madrid and Manchester United who were drawn together and will face each other, rather than the Spanish side facing Bayern Munich or Man United facing PSG as the invalid draw had suggested.

When Are Man United Facing Atletico?

Manchester United will face Atletico in Madrid on 23 February 2022 in the first leg of this clash, while the return match will be played at Old Trafford on 15 March. The remaining ties in the Champions League round of 16 are: RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, Sporting vs Manchester City, Benfica vs Ajax, Chelsea vs Lille, Villarreal vs Juventus, Inter vs Liverpool and PSG vs Real Madrid.

What Should Manchester United Know About Atletico?

Manchester United will face champions of Spain in the round of 16, but there is still a lot of time and a lot of football left until those games come around. However, this has not been a great season for atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side won La Liga last season, but this campaign has been rocky at best.

They are currently in fourth place in La Liga, behind Sevilla and Real Betis, but also 13 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who defeated them on Sunday night in the big Madrid derby. Atleti have won just half of their 16 league matches and things were far from ideal in the Champions League group stage. They just barely edged their way into the round of 16. After a draw against Porto and win against Milan, they lost their next two games, including two against Liverpool. However, the final win against Porto was enough for them to go through with seven goals scored and seven points won.

Manchester United will have their chances, especially if Ralf Rangnick manages to improve the team in the next two months, as Atletico Madrid do not look like their usual selves. But the Champions League knockout stages are what they are waiting for…