CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Young Boys

It is time for some Champions League action and Ralf Rangnick decided to make a few surprises in his team. Manchester United are facing Young Boys, but this team is not something we are used to. Dean Henderson starts in goal with Nemanja Matic captaining the team, but at the centre-back position, alongside Eric Bailly. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw return to starting lineup as full-backs, but only with Donny van de Beek in front of the back four. Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata will also play through the middle, while Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga are the two wingers on this occasion. Also, Mason Greenwood starts up front, with Rangnick obviously wanting to try different players and systems against the Swiss side.