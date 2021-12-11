CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Norwich City

Manchester United are ready for more Premier League action. Ralf Rangnick has named the same starting XI as he did last weekend against Crystal Palace, opting for a mix of 4-2-3-1 and 4-2-2-2 system. David de Gea is in goal, with Harry Maguire captaining the team alongside Victor Lindelof. Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are the two full-backs, with Scott McTominay and Fred being the double pivot in midfield. Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes will be behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, but all of them will have slightly different roles depending on whether United have or do not have the ball.