Manchester United Players On November 2021 International Duty

The international break is well underway and the Manchester United players are already with their national sides, getting ready for the important World Cup qualifying matches around the globe. There will be the end of the group stage matches for European sides, there will be important games in the South American qualifiers and also some crucial encounters in Africa. But let’s have a complete look at all the players we will see in action and what are they playing for.

England – Rashford, Maguire And Shaw

There will not be as many Man United players in this international break, but we know that in the England squad there will be at least two, in Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire. Luke Shaw’s place depends on his recent injury against Man City. England will be looking to close out their World Cup qualification with wins over Albania and San Marino, which should not be a problem.

Portugal – Ronaldo, Bruno And Dalot

On the other hand, Portugal are not in an ideal position. They are to face Republic of Ireland and Serbia in their fight for the top spot in the group. They are trailing Serbia by a point with a game in hand and will face them in Lisbon on Sunday, but before that, they will be expected to beat Ireland. The trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot will represent Manchester United.

Scotland – McTominay

Scotland are in for their chance to reach the World Cup playoffs, to be played in March 2022, but for that, Scott McTominay and his crew must get good results against Moldova and Denmark. McTominay will be absent from the first match, by which time, his side might even book the playoff spot already.

Spain – De Gea

It is an interesting situation for Spain these days, as they are trailing Sweden in their qualifying group. The Spaniards will have to beat both Greece and Sweden in the final two matches in order to qualify for the World Cup, but they will most probably not use David de Gea in those matches, as Unai Simon has been Luis Enrique’s go-to keeper in the past year.

Sweden – Lindelof

Victor Lindelof will try and stop Spain in doing so, as Sweden will have Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their team as well. Sweden must first beat Georgia away and if they do so, a draw against Spain will be enough for them to shock the former world champions and send them to playoffs.

Wales – Levitt

And finally for European teams, Dylan Levitt, Man United’s loanee at Dundee United, might have his role in the games Wales will play against Belarus and Belgium. Although they are already safe in the playoffs, thanks to Nations League results.

Brazil – Fred

As for South America, Fred is part of the Brazil setup and they are the team closest to booking their place at the World Cup. Brazil will only have to beat Colombia to do so with six games to go, but after that, there will also be a thrilling encounter against Argentina next week.

Ivory Coast – Bailly

Eric Bailly will be the only Ivorian from Man United, as Amad Diallo has not been called up and the centre-back will help the team reach the African qualifying play-offs in the matches against Mozambique and Cameroon.