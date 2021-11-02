News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Atalanta

November 2, 2021 Nebojša Marković Champions League, Man United, Match Previews 0

Manchester United are ready for another Champions League clash and this is the team set to face Atalanta in Italy. Ole Gunnar SOlskjaer has once again opted for a three-man defence, with captain Harry Maguire playing alongside Eric Bailly and Raphael varane. Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw offer width on the flanks, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford take up the centre-forward roles. This is another match for United to not play with wingers, as Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will be behind Bruno Fernandes.

