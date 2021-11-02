CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Atalanta

Manchester United are ready for another Champions League clash and this is the team set to face Atalanta in Italy. Ole Gunnar SOlskjaer has once again opted for a three-man defence, with captain Harry Maguire playing alongside Eric Bailly and Raphael varane. Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw offer width on the flanks, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford take up the centre-forward roles. This is another match for United to not play with wingers, as Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will be behind Bruno Fernandes.