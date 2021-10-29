Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting back in action after the last weekend’s horrific loss to Liverpool. The Red Devils were not in League Cup action during midweek, due to their early exit from the competition, and we will see on Saturday night whether that had any positive impact on the side. The team should be more rested than they usually are, but they will also be need in greater need of a strong performance against a strong side, in order to slowly start forgetting what happened last Sunday. Here is what you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

In terms of injury concerns, the situation is pretty good at Tottenham. Ryan Sessegnon is a long-term absentee due to hamstring problems, while Bryan Gil had thigh issues against Burnley few days ago and should probably be unavailable. And that is about it – Spurs will be in their strongest lineup, with Lucas Moura, Heung Min Son and Harry Kane spearheading the attack, while Oliver Skipp and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg are expected to start in central midfield.

Man United finally have some good news, as Raphael Varane is back in contention to start the game on Saturday, alongside Harry Maguire. The captain is in a huge need of a morale boost and Varane could help him out. On the other hand, we know that Paul Pogba will not feature due to his red card against Liverpool, which should be the only thing Solskjaer will have to have in mind when selecting his team.

Form Guide

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent form has not been ideal, there has been a lot of talk about how Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is underperforming, but yet, they are one point ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League standings. Spurs started the season with three 1-0 wins and going into September international break, they were top of the league without a goal conceded. But the ride has been much bumpier since. Their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace started a poor run, they lost 3-0 to Chelsea as well and then were well beaten by Arsenal 3-1, making that three consecutive losses against their fellow London rivals. Things were made worse recently, when after beating Aston Villa 3-1 and Newcastle 3-2, they lost 1-0 away to Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League and then 1-0 away to West Ham United, another London side. Finally, they defeated Burnley in the League Cup this week, so they will have plenty to prove against Man United.

On the other hand, we all know just how many problems United have had recently. Looking solely at the Premier League, United have won one point of the last 12 available, losing three times in the process – against Aston Villa it was 0-1, against Leicester it was 2-4, while Liverpool completely humiliated the Red Devils with a 0-5 win at Old Trafford. Solskjaer’s job has been in jeopardy since and now he will want to start vindicating himself.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, this will be an interesting match and we predict Tottenham and Man United will each get a point in a 1-1 draw. There is nothing to suggest Man United are going to show a really strong performance, considering how they played against Leicester and Liverpool, but hopefully the sobering loss to Liverpool will inflict a good reaction from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.