Manchester United vs Aston Villa – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in Premier League action, following another midweek loss. The exit from the League Cup will make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side focus more on the other competitions and after a strong start in the league, the Red Devils will only want more to beat Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Team News

The situation ahead of this match is pretty good for Manchester United in terms of personnel available. We know for a while now that Marcus Rashford is out of contention after his shoulder surgery, while Amad Diallo’s injury will alos keep him away. Edinson Cavani remains a question in this regard, as he is battling his way to be ready to play again, having just returned to first-team training. Apart from that, United do not have any more problems, and with most of the starters rested during midweek, Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer will have his strongest team at disposal, with Paul Pogba expected to start on the left wing.

Aston Villa, however, will have to play Axel Tuanzebe in this match. He is not allowed to play against his parent club and thus will miss the game, but he is not the only one missing it. Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson and Keinan Davis are all injured and will have to skip the trip to Old Trafford. Matt Targett is a doubt, as well as John McGinn, which means Villa’s possible starting lineup will be weaker than usual. Also, we could see Ashley Young return to Manchester, as he is expected to start on the wing.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s form has been shaky in recent weeks. While they are doing very well in the Premier League, winning 13 out of 15 points despite a couple of weaker performances, it is in other competitions that the start was poor. A 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League and the League Cup exit at the hands of West Ham mean the Devils have been losing all of their midweek matches so far this season. But on the weekends, they have been much better.

Aston Villa is currently sitting in 10th place with seven points after five Premier League games. They lost to Watford at the start of the campaign and couple of weeks ago against Chelsea in London. They also drew 1-1 against Brentford, meaning they failed to beat newly-promoted sides they faced so far. Their last weekend’s 3-0 win over Everton at Villa Park was brilliant, but they were heart-broken in the League Cup this week, as they lost to Chelsea only after the penalty shoot-out. Their only other wins this season came in August, against Newcastle in the league and lowly Barrow in the League Cup…

Predicted Outcome

Considering Aston Villa did not start the season in the best possible way and that they could be without a couple of starters, Manchester United will be even bigger favourites to win this match and prolong their good Premier League run. We will say a 2-0 win for the Red Devils will suffice, especially after the unexpected loss in the League Cup.