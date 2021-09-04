Which Manchester United Players Are Away On International Duty?

Embed from Getty Images

While we have been discussing in the last few days how will Manchester United look during the new 2021=22 season after the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and other new signings, many of Red Devils have been away from the club. Obviously, the reason for that is the September international break has started and thus, we will take a look at all the players who will be out this week and playing for their national teams. The qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar continue and Manchester United have 13 players away with their national teams.

Here is everything you need to know about their obligations there…

England – The Quartet

Let’s start with England. Manchester United have four players on international duty with Gareth Southgate’s team, as Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard are there, alongside with new signing Jadon Sancho. England usually do very well in the qualifiers, this time they also have a comfortable group to be part of and their matches include the meetings against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

France – The Three Musketeers

During the summer, at the Euros, Man United had only Paul Pogba as part of their setup, but now there are three players. Anthony Martial earned a call-up after recuperating from his injury he earned during the March international break, while the Red Devils also signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. He is one of those who are always on the Didier Deschamps’ squad list and should help the team in the matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Finland.

Portugal – The Deadly Duo

Man United now also have one more player in another national team – that is Portugal. Alongside Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo is the tireless star of Portugal who will be there for them to help them against Republic of Ireland, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

Spain – De Gea Waiting For His Chance

David de Gea is again part of Luis Enrique’s team, but it remains to be seen whether the Manchester United goalkeeper will get any chances in the starting XI. We know he has been the second-choice goalkeeper behind Unai Simon and Spain have important games against Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo. De Gea had a great start of the season with the club, but he might not be in action once again…

Sweden – Victor Lindelof The Captain

Victor Lindelof is the new captain of Sweden’s national team and he will lead the team this month against De Gea’s Spain, which is the meeting that has been happening quite a lot in these past few years. Sweden will also play Uzbekistan and Greece.

Ivory Coast – Eric Bailly Is There

The only player Man United will have in Africa qualifiers for the World Cup is Eric Bailly. He will feature in Ivory Coast’s group D, where they will face Cameroon. Only one match for them this month…

Wales – Dylan Levitt

And finally Wales. Daniel James was sold to Leeds before the end of the summer transfer window, meaning Man United only have one player as part of their setup and that is Dylan Levitt. The youngster currently on loan with Dundee United will try to be of help in Wales’ matches against Finland, Belarus and Estonia.