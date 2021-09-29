CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Villarreal

Manchester United are back into Champions League action and in bad need of getting the win. Villarreal arrive at Old Trafford, in a Europa League final rematch, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will be looking for revenge. David de Gea will be in goal, while there is a change in the centre-back partnership, as Victor Lindelof replaces Harry Maguire. Alex Telles starts on the left back, while Diogo Dalot is on the right. Scott Mctominay and Pogba make the midfield partnership, while the attack is comprised of Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. After losing to Young Boys, three points are necessary for the Red Devils.