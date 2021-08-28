Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United: Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done an incredible piece of business on Friday, securing the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, returning the star player to Old Trafford after 12 years away. But the Portuguese star will be able to play again for Man United only after the September international break, since this weekend he will be undergoing his medicals in Lisbon. Thus, the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers will be the thing Man United player should now focus on. This Sunday, a win away from home will be necessary.

Man United won their season opener at Old Trafford, then drew away from home and therefore the game at the Molineux is the one Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could really do with a win. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Team News

Wolves have certain problems in regards with the health of their players, as Pedro Neto and Jonny are their long-term absentees and will not feature against United. Players like Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are back training, while Daniel Podence returned to action in the League Cup midweek. They do not have as many problems as Man United, however.

Obviously, Manchester United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for this game, but he will not be the only one missing. Scott McTominay underwent surgery on his groin problems and will miss the game, paving the way for Nemanja Matic, while four other players remain sidelined – Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson, Phil Jones and Alex Telles. Edinson Cavani will be in contention for the matchday squad, as well as Eric Bailly, while Anthony Martial might lose his starting spot to Mason Greenwood at centre-forward.

Form Guide

Wolverhampton had a poor start to the new campaign, despite having to play against two strong teams. First, they opened the season with a 1-0 loss in Leicester, as the Foxes had Jamie Vardy to rely on to bring them the three points. Then came last weekend, when Tottenham Hotspur came to the Molineux with their former manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Spurs won 1-0 as well, thanks to Dele Alli’s goal. No points after two games has made Wolves one of only four teams to yet pick up a point in the league. In the meantime, Wolves also played in the League Cup away against Nottingham Forest and Bruno Lage’s team easily defeated the Championship side 4-0.

Manchester United, on the other hand, had a perfect start to the campaign with a 5-1 win against Leeds United at Old Trafford, but their problems rose where they always seemed to – at the St Mary’s. Solskjaer’s team went to Southampton and only managed to salvage a point after trailing at half-time. Four points is not an ideal start, but it could be improved very much if the Devils were to win against Wolves on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome

We expect Manchester United to edge this one out and win 1-0 at the Molineux. Wolves remain a side tough to break despite changing managers, but they also struggle in attack, as Raul Jimenez is having problems returning to his old form. With Jadon Sancho potentially starting the match, Man United could be a in a very good position to get the much needed three points.