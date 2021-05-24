Wolves 1-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned On The Final Day

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have ended their Premier League campaign with a win! Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has managed to finish things off the way they should, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Molineaux. On the final day of the campaign, the Red Devils did well in a much changed starting XI to get goals from Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata, to negate the Ruben Semedo equaliser. All goals were scored in the first half, with United having their sights set on other prizes.

Solskjaer Reasonable To Rest The Squad

Obviously, that prize is the Europa League trophy that the boys could win on Wednesday night against Villarreal. The final in Gdansk will be an interesting one and it was not a surprise to see Solskjaer opt for a completely different starting XI. United did not have anything in particular to play for and therefore, the whole lineup was changed. The youngsters like Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo were given a chance, Juan Mata possibly even played his final match in a Man United shirt, while Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic got their chance to get some minutes under their belt.

Elanga Catches The Eye

When the lineups were announced, youngsters Elanga and Diallo were obviously going to get more attention from the fans eager to see what they can do and Elanga himself caught the eye throughout the match. He scored the opener and grew in confidence. Unlike against Leicester when he was nervous, Elanga was this time much more confident, showing that United might even get another interesting winger in their ranks. Something they are in real need of.

De Gea In Goal Against Villarreal?

A lot of talk during the past few months in regards to Man United’s team is who will be the starting goalkeeper for Manchester United next season. Dean Henderson at one point had an upper hand on the Spaniard, who was also on a parent leave, while De Gea recently return between the sticks even in a Premier League match. But seeing Dean Henderson start in goal against Wolves, it was clear De Gea would be the one saved for the big final. That still might not be a reason to be certain De Gea will stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer and that game in Poland might even be his going out with a bang – winning a trophy in his last game…

Man United Finish The Season As Runners-Up

Manchester United have now finished the Premier League campaign in second place. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to improve this side as they finished with 74 points. In some seasons, that would definitely not be enough for runners-up position, but this year it was and United took it. No side lost less matches than the Devils and only Man City had more than United’s 21 wins. This side also had the second best attack in the league, although the 44 goals conceded is something Solskjaer and his assistants should look to work on solving in the future…