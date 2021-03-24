Manchester United Players On International Duty: What Awaits Them?

Manchester United players have done their business for now and it is time for a two-week break in the club season. International football is coming back on stage, as the FIFA World Cup qualifiers are set to start in most areas of the world. There will be 15 Man United players in action across two continents and it will be interesting to see how they fare.

This international break will be the same as those in September, October and November, meaning most sides will play three matches in seven days, due to the fact some qualifiers started late and confederations like UEFA have to cram as many games as possible, due to coronavirus crisis of 2020.

Here are the Man United players in action over the next week.

England – Five Players And One Withdrawal

Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford have all been called up for England by Gareth Southgate. England will play three qualifying matches, starting off with San Marino, which should be an easy starter. On Sunday, England will travel to Albania, where they will be overwhelming favourites once again, before Wednesday’s match against Poland, probably one of their most important matches if The Three Lions are to finish top of the group. Also, Mason Greenwood was originally called up the England’s Under-21 squad but had to withdraw due to injury.

Wales – Daniel James and Dylan Levitt

Once again, both Man United Welshmen get called up by Ryan Giggs. Wales are to play Belgium this Wednesday, before hosting Mexico in a rare friendly match on Saturday. Everything will be rounded off for Wales with a home match against Czech Republic.

France – Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial could get plenty of playing time for Didier Deschamps’ side, as France are to start qualifiers at home against Ukraine. They will go to Kazakhstan afterwards, before travelling to Bosnia and Herzegovina next Wednesday.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

Portugal should have a good ride in these three matches, as Bruno Fernandes will be on disposal for Fernando Santos’ side against Azerbaijan at home and visits to Serbia and Luxembourg afterwards. European champions will be clear favourites to win this group.

Spain – David De Gea

Spain are not in an ideal situation with the strength of their squad, but they will still be favourites to win their qualifying group. Starting things off against Greece, De Gea’s Spain will then play Georgia and Kosovo.

Netherlands – Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek has not been playing much for Man United, but hopefully he will for the Netherlands. They are to play in Turkey, before hosting Latvia and travelling to Gibraltar.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

Sweden will have a reinforcement in the face of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Victor Lindelof is also part of the squad that is set to host Georgia, then play against Kosovo and host Estonia. Three wins should be expected of them.

Ivory Coast – Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo

But European sides are not the only ones starting qualifying campaigns, as that is the case in Africa as well. Man United will have two players feturing for Ivory Coast, in Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo. Ivory Coast will play Niger on Friday and Ethiopia on Tuesday.

No South America Matches

This international break will be a bit odd, as the South American qualifiers will not be played, due to coronavirus problems and inability to guarantee all of the best players would be available to play because of travel restrictions. This means Alex Telles will not be in action with Brazil, nor will Edinson Cavani be there for Uruguay.