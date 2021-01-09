CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Watford

Manchester United may have finished their business with the League Cup, but the FA Cup is just getting started. The Red Devils are ready to face Watford in the 3rd round match, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer choosing to make plenty of changes in the starting lineup. Dean Henderson gets in goal once again in a cup match, while Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Alex Telles all get the chance to play in defence. Donny van de Beek is finally going to feature for Man United, with even Jesse Lingard getting some playing minutes.

It will be interesting to see how Juan Mata and Daniel James fare, while Mason Greenwood will spearhead the attack.