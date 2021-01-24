CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Liverpool

Manchester United are ready for another big clash against Liverpool. After that 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Anfield last week, it is now time for the FA Cup fourth round match at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to change the team around as he did point out it will happen, and here those 11 are. Dean Henderson is in goal, Victor Lindelof gets the nod ahead of Eric Bailly, while it is Donny van de Beek who starts alongside Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in midfield.

Edinson Cavani is spearheading the attack once more, with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood playing on the flanks. Solskjaer will have some great options on the bench to choose from, with Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes not starting.