CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United are back in Champions League action. After beating Paris Saint-Germain and then RB Leipzig in the past two weeks, the Devils are now in Turkey, where they will try to prolong their winning start to three matches. Istanbul Basaksehir, the champions of Turkey, are the debutants in the Champions League and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for a 4-2-3-1 to get a win on this trip.

After a 4-4-2 with a midfield diamond, Solskjaer decided to switch back to his usual formation, with Juan Mata getting the chance at right wing. Also, Donny van de Beek finally gets a start, as part of a double pivot with Nemanja Matic. Paul Pogba is on the bench one again, as are Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani. Axel Tuanzebe gets the start in central defence.