Manchester United Transfer News: What We Know Going Into The Final Week Of The Window?

We are into final week of the summer transfer window. Summer has already been gone for a while, but this is 2020 and things are not the same as always. Manchester United are going into final seven days, before 5 October, with just one signing made so far. That is Donny van de Beek who arrived from Ajax and has already shown he could be a very good player for Man United.

But this situation where the Dutch midfielder is the only one coming in is not good for the Devils and it was not expected for the most part of this window. Yet here we are and we will have to wait and see if the club will make some moves and which ones those are going to be. So let’s dig right in and see what could happen in these next few days.

Man United Will Make An Offer For Jadon Sancho

The latest news regarding Jadon Sancho are that Manchester Untied are preparing to make a bid for Borussia Dortmund star. This potential deal was somewhat put to bed a month and a half ago, when the famous 10 August passed and Dortmund said they will not be selling their prize asset past that date. But as we learned since, this might not be as resolute decision as they wanted to make it out to be, so the Devils could still have a chance of having Sancho in their team this season.

According to Dagbladet, Man United will make an offer for the Englishman in the next few days and apparently United still believe there is both an opportunity and time left to sign Sancho. Whether that happens, we will see, but time is seriously running out.

Andreas Pereira Is Close To Leaving Old Trafford

Manchester United have realised in the past few years that simply Andreas Pereira is not good enough for this team and that his usefulness in the overall squad is not so big. Therefore, the club has been open for a potential sale of the Brazilian and now it seems like he will be leaving in the final week of the transfer window. However, this might be a loan at first. According to numerous outlets, Lazio want to sign Pereira on a season-long loan with an option to buy his contract at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Previously, some reports suggested that the buy option will be at 27 million euros, but today other reports claim that number will stand at 15 million euros.

It remains unknown what is actually true, but it seems like Serie A outfit really want to get Pereira this season to help them out during a Champions League campaign.

Man United And Telles Found Agreement

It seems like Manchester United are finally going to get a new player in, after signing Van de Beek weeks ago. That is Alex Telles, FC Porto’s left-back, who will provide a real fight for the place in the starting XI against Luke Shaw. Telles has reportedly agreed on personal terms and agent commissions, but now United have to strike a deal with Porto.

There were reports suggesting the deal could be worth 15 and 20 million euros, but seems like that will not be a stumbling block for all sides.