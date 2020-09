Here is the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for in Manchester United’s Leagu Cup match against Luton Town.

Apparently, the manager decided to make plenty of changes, with Van de Beek getting the chance in the number 10 role and Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata on the wings.

Dean Henderson gets the nod in goal ahead of David De Gea, whilst Brandon Williams starts ahead of Luke Shaw at left-back.