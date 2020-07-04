Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth: Five Things We Learned

Manchester United keep on winning. The Red Devils were at it again, winning their third consecutive Premier League match and for the third time it happened with a three-goal difference. This time, Bournemouth were the team that fell to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in a thrilling encounter with lots of things to see. It was 5-2 for Manchester United.

Home team’s goals came through Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes, whilst Junior Stanislas and Joshua King gave the hosts some things to think about in between.

The Festival Of Beatiful Goals

This was a true festival of great goals and it is so rare to see them so many in a single match. Both Mason Greenwood goals were pretty, Martial’s strike was incredibly precise after cutting inside from the left-hand channel, the way he does so often and Bruno Fernandes scored a lovely free-kick to seal the win.

On the other hand, Junior Stanislas’ goal is something we do not see often and United fans will hope to never see such a goal again.

Maguire & De Gea Issues Again

The reason for that is the naivety Harry Maguire and David De Gea have shown in that situation, which led to Bournemouth opening the scoring, was incredible. After a scramble in the box in which Maguire failed to clear the ball properly, it was Stanislas who got the ball on the blind side. He managed to nutmeg Maguire as if it was all a school-yard and then find enough space to beat De Gea from a tight angle on the near post.

Whilst there was progress made, United’s defence is still shaky and error-prone.

Mason Greenwood’s Shooting Masterclass

Greenwood scored the first and the fourth United goal in this game and they were both really pretty. The first one was equaliser when he got the ball onto his left foot in the box and smashed it so that Aaron Ramsdale could never keep it out, whilst his second came from the weaker right foot following a dribble on his marker. Greenwood created the space for himself and then struck the ball perfectly yet again.

We said recently that Solskjaer should give him chances over Daniel James and in hindsight, it looks like Greenwood will be staying in starting XI for a while.

Rashford Gets The Goal He Needed

Marcus Rashford had not scored a single goal since the restart of the campaign. He had some decent matches, especially against Sheffiedl United when he assisted two goals for Martial, but it was still something people were talking about. But now he finally scored, despite the goal coming from the penalty spot. Rashford made it 3-1 with a good penalty strike and hopefully this will set him on a streak.

Man United Continue Chase For Champions League

Wolves lost so now it is Leicester, Chelsea and Man United who are the closest rivals in the final two – or even all three – spots for the Champions League qualification. We still do not know whether the fifth place will be enough to reach the competiiton next season, that depends on CAS decision on Manchester City’s UEFA ban. But United are further pushing forward, winning week in week out and with such results, the chase for Champions League is looking brighter and brighter from United’s perspective.