Brighton 0-3 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United continue their fine form with another strong and convincing performance in the Premier League. Despite a tougher experience they had against Norwich in FA Cup with a mixed-up team, this time around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did not have any issues with Brighton and Hove Albion, beating them 3-0 away at the Amex Stadium.

It was a great night for Man United fans, as they did not have to stress out one bit, since the Devils scored two goals inside the first 35 minutes and basically erasing any kind of questions of who might win the match. Goals came through Mason Greenwood, who opened the scoring, whilst Bruno Fernandes added a brace to collect three important points, but also the man of the match award for his cabinet.

Bruno Is Brilliant… But You Knew That

And the Portuguese was brilliant for Manchester United once again. Fernandes was doing it all again and he could have even made it three, had his shot gone just a bit more to the left. His lovely shot whilst the score was 0-0 went to the post of Matt Ryan’s goal. But eventually, he scored twice, first after combining with Paul Pogba and then following Greenwood’s assist.

It is incredible just how much of an impact he makes on this time right from the off and he is now at five goals and three assists in just 712 Premier Leauge minutes spent on the pitch.

Greenwood Deserves Starting Spot

Few days ago we spoke about that position of the right winger and how Solskjaer was maybe giving a bit more chances to Daniel James, hoping that the Welshman will get back to form and start performing at a higher level. But that was not what happened and Solskjaer decided to change things around and Mason Greenwood got the nod to start at Brighton. And he was amazing once again.

Greenwood, that boy that was born in 2001, two years after our Champions League win in Barcelona, danced and showed why he has been highly touted by his teammates, his manager and the media. Also, he did really well in that swift counter attack, setting up the goal for Fernandes. He really does have a very bright future.

Matic And Pogba Control Midfield

Whilst Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were a bit more quiet and Fernandes and Greenwood were running the show, there were two important pieces behind them. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic started as central midfielders in a typical 4-2-3-1 and they both made great performances. Matic was controling the midfield with his incisive passing and eagerness to wait a split second longer just to get the right pass at the right time, whilst Pogba had his usual energy and drive to go forwards. That was very important for that first goal and Pogba showed how well he can connect with Fernandes.

Man United Win The Way They Should

Man United have now started winning consecutive matches without conceding against sides that are clearly not at their level. Sounds odd that we are praising that? Well, too many times Man United failed to win in such matches this season and that is one of the more important reasons why the Devils are still in fifth place, equal on points with Wolves.

But now it feels like Man United brushing aside teams like Brighton and Sheffield United, which is great news, especially considering our run-in: Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Leicester.