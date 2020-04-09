Examining the Surplus of Goalkeeping Depth at Manchester United

Embed from Getty Images

Despite the fact football has stopped all over the world, Manchester United remain fairly active when it comes to potential transfer targets. Somewhat surprisingly, The Red Devils have completed the signing of a new goalkeeper to bolster their youth ranks. We’re talking about Radek Vitek.

Vitek comes from Czech side Sigma Olomouc, but he’s only 16 years old so he’s years away from making a real impact at Old Trafford. He was signed on scholarship terms, but the signing also shows something else. United will have goalkeeper coming through the youth ranks for years to come. They already have Sergio Romero, David De Gea and Lee Grant in the first-team squad, but the talent tipe does not end there.

United also have Dean Henderson and Kieran O’Hara on loan. Henderson is more than ready to play at the Premier League level, while O’Hara is a Republic of Ireland international despite being just 23 years old. Those two might sound like the future of the club between the posts, but there’s more. Far more.

What other promising goalkeepers are under contract at Old Trafford?

The Red Devils also signed Nathan Bishop during the January transfer window and. Add him to the aforementioned names, and Manchester United already have seven goalkeepers with, at least, first-team potential for the future. O’Hara is not the only youngster with potential, though. Manchester United also have other notable goalkeeping alternatives in Paul Woolston, Jacob Carney, Ondrej Mastny and Johan Guadagno. We can’t forget about promising youngster Matej Kovar, who is nursing an injury but should be considered as the team’s fourth goalkeeper at the first-team level.

That increases the number of “under contract” shot-stoppers to 12.

Sure, not all of these players are first-team members. Some might leave on loan again, some might leave the club for good. Others are years away from making a real impact at the senior level. Nonetheless, this remains an… odd problem for the club. At some point, Solskjaer will have to make decisions soon. Mostly regarding which players will stay and which players will leave — either on loan, or on a full-time basis.

If there’s one positive aspect about this, is the fact that United shouldn’t have issues between the posts in the short, medium, and long-term future.