Chelsea vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are finally back in action following a long break, and The Red Devils have found new motivation for the final stretch of the 2019-20 Premier League season. They are alive on the race for a UEFA Champions League berth due to the ban against Manchester City, so every game will be pivotal from now on. Manchester United will travel to London to take on Chelsea this Monday. Kick-off for this match will be at 20:00 GMT.

Team News

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe continue to rehab from their respective injuries. Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are sidelined and have to wait a few more weeks before they can return to action. Rashford and McTominay have been two of Manchester United’s best players this season. Lee Grant has also been ruled out.

Chelsea, on the other hand, won’t have Marco van Ginkel as he continues to deal with knee problems. Reuben Loftus-Cheek has also been sidelined due to an injury. Christian Pulisic has been listed as questionable due to a groin injury. The American will be a game-time decision for manager Frank Lampard.

Form guide

Manchester United have not been playing well of late. They enter this game on a three-game winless streak (D1, L2), with The Red Devils failing to score in each one of those contests. The absences of key names such as Pogba, Rashford and McTominay have hurt The Red Devils, but they need to find a way to turn things around before it’s too late. For what is worth, Manchester United currently sit in ninth place with 35 points. They have won just once in their last five league matches.

If the season ended today, Chelsea would qualify for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League since they sit in fourth place with 41 points. However, they sit nine points behind the third-placed team, Leicester City, so their best bet right now would be to try and secure a Top 4 finish. The Blues have not won in their last three Premier League matches, drawing two and losing once during that span.

What is our record against Chelsea?

Unfortunately, Chelsea have the edge against Manchester United if we consider matches played in the Premier League only. The Blues have posted a W18, D21, L16 record against The Red Devils in the EPL era.

The previous meeting between these two sides in 2019-20 ended with a 4-0 win for Manchester United at Old Trafford. It was the first match of the season for both sides.

Predicted outcome

It’s hard to believe either side has an edge here since both have been struggling in recent weeks. Manchester United are slightly more desperated, while Chelsea could have a slim advantage since they will be playing at home. All things considered, this contest should be quite tight and it wouldn’t be surprising if there’s a draw once it’s all said and done.