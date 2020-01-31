Manchester United vs Wolverhampton – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United might be coming off two straight wins, but they have posted back-to-back losses at the Premier League. They face a direct opponent on the race for fifth place here, so they need to stop their losing run as soon as possible. The Red Devils will take on Wolves for the fourth time this season and, so far, they are undefeated against them with one win and two draws. Can they extend that positive run? Kick-off for this match will be at 17:30 GMT.

Team News

New signing Bruno Fernandes could make his Manchester United debut here although if that’s the case, then he would likely come off the bench. Nemanja Matic has been ruled out through suspension, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe continue to rehab from their respective injuries. Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are sidelined and have to wait a few more weeks before they can return to action. Rashford and McTominay have been two of Manchester United’s best players this season.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton should be quite close to full strength. Their lone reported absence thus far is Ruben Vinagre, who has missed the last few matches due to a thigh problem.

Form guide

What stands out the most is that nine of Manchester United’s last 10 games in all competitions have ended with only one team — or none — scoring. The Red Devils enter this game coming off back-to-back wins in Cup competitions, as they topped Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup and Manchester City in the EFL Cup semifinals. However, things have been slightly tougher at the Premier League level. Manchester United have posted a W2, L3 mark in their last five league games. They are coming off back-to-back losses against Liverpool and Burnley. As a result, they sit in fifth place of the standings with 34 points.

The Wolves have also been struggling of late. There’s a chance they are beginning to feel a slight degree of fatigue given how tight their schedule has been all season long. The Molineux outfit has won just one of their last five Premier League matches (W1, D1, L3). Plus, they are coming off a 2-1 home loss against Liverpool. They currently sit in seventh place, but they are tied with The Red Devils at 34 points. A win here could push the Wolves all the way up to fifth place. But of course, only if other results go their way as well.

What is our recent record against Wolverhampton?

As stated above, this will be the fourth meeting between these two sides during the current 2019-20 season. Manchester United won the past match, and the other two ended in draws.

However, the Wolves have the edge if we look at the last five outings in all competitions. They have lost just once against the Old Trafford side during that stretch (W2, D2, L1).

Predicted outcome

It’s hard to believe either side has an edge here since both have been struggling in recent weeks. Manchester United, however, could have a slight edge here solely because of the fact they will be at home. At the very least, we can expect this game to be quite tight. The three prior matches between these two clubs this season have ended with under 2.5 goals scored. That shouldn’t change here considering what’s at stake. But all things considered, The Red Devils have should be favourites ahead of this contest at Old Trafford.