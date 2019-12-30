Youth And Depth Giving Manchester United An Edge During Busy Schedule

Embed from Getty Images

Just like any other English team, Manchester United have been going through a busy schedule during December and January.

The Red Devils have played nine games during the current month, and are slated to play seven more during January. They have posted a W6, D2, L1 mark during the final month of 2019, with their lone defeat being the 2-0 loss against Watford on December 22nd. But such a congested schedule can tackle even the deepest of teams. With the exception of Liverpool, most teams have struggled this month.

United, however, have something that has been working on their favour. And that’s the youth of their squad. They have enough fitness to play regularly each three days without much trouble.

The emergence of young players has been a big reason why United have been able to mix and match of late without affecting results. Names such as Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira have been able to contribute more than expected. That has boosted the team’s depth enormously. Who would have thought United would be able to rely on Pereira and James on tough matches? Yet, both players have delivered.

The fact that Manchester United only have three players over 30 years old in their regular squad speaks volumes of the future of the side. Of those three, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are only 31; both still have a couple of years left at a top level. Ashley Young is already 34, but he is serviceable enough to operate as a back-up on either flank. Young plays a key role for United despite coming off the bench most of the time.

That mixture of youth and depth has helped the side enormously. And it has been a big reason why The Red Devils have experienced such an uptick on their performances during the last few weeks.