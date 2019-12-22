Watford 2-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United continue disappointing their fans, as the Red Devils lost comfortably 2-0 at Vicarage Road against Watford in a match that further proved that this side is regressing instead of progressing. Goals came through Ismaila Sarr with the help of incredibly poor goalkeeping from David De Gea and Troy Deeney’s penalty following the clear foul from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

This was a match after which even Ole Gunanr Solskjaer admitted his team did not deserve anything from it. They lost to the team sitting at the bottom of the league and it is hard to see how much work will have to be done before United start winning regularly.

Do Not Trust The Process

Throughout the last couple of months, we have heard after every poor result of Man United’s that we should trust the process and wait for the better times until this side improves with planning and coaching. Well, simply put – do not trust the process. Bin it. If there ever was one. What are the reasons to believe there is any process when we have not seen any real planning from the club’s management and when we have not seen a lot of real coaching from Solskjaer and his stuff.

Sure, there were individual improvements, but they all come against tougher opposition when United can play on the break. The fact that Solskjaer’s win percentage without a penalty as permanent manager is just 7 per cent is incredibly painful. Yes, penalties count, but this points to structural issues.

Man United Have No Positional Play

And then we get to the second point. Once again, Man United proved they do not know how to perform in positional play. The Devils simply do not know how to play when having the majority of possession and having to break down set defences. United cannot count simply on swift counter-attacks to play against all sides, because all of those sides that have denied them space throughout the 90 minutes have not lost in the end.

Positional play is suposed to be honed at the training ground. United lacked it under Mourinho too and that is why things get predictable for opponents.

Watford Make Their Chances Count For Once

Watford did not have too many chances in this match. Those they had they took and maybe they had another good one after they scored the second goal. Some may point the goals came after individual mistakes, but individual mistakes happen quite often these days, d0 they not? Deulofeu did really well, with the central midfield partnership of Capoue and Hughes controlling the things in front of the box.

Pogba Returns

Paul Pogba returned to Man United’s team for the first time since that 1-1 draw against Arsenal. The fact that he was ill just at the start of the week and that he came on to play the best football of all Man United players tells a lot about the team performance overall. Hopefully he will show just how important he is to this side now that the crux of the season has arrived.