Manchester United Interested In Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are slowly preparing for what awaits them in the future. One of the worst Premier League campaigns in the past 30 years is about to finish, with the Red Devils set to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day of the season, and now it is time for the preparations for the next one.

Erik ten Hag has already been confirmed as the new manager of Manchester United and it will be intriguing to see just how he will fare after leaving Ajax following a really successful spell in Amsterdam. The Dutch coach is expected to make some much needed changes and create a team to his liking while, Ralf Rangnick’s recent words in press conferences give the feeling that the Devils are ready to dispense numerous players from this squad and start from a sort of a new beginning.

In that kind of setting, new piece of information has emerged. According to the journalist Gerard Romero, Manchester United are close to signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer! However, Simon Stone of the BBC Sport has said that Man United do like the Dutch midfielder, but that so do a lot of other clubs and this is far from being a finished thing. So, what do we need to know about De Jong?

Amazing Rise At Ajax And Tough Time At Barca

Frenkie de Jong is 25 years old and is a cultured central midfielder which started his career at Willem II. It was in 2015 that Ajax decided to sign him and just a year later, he was already in the first team as one of their biggest talents. De Jong thrived in Ajax’s famous 4-3-3 system, playing most of his time under Ten Hag himself. In 2019, he was sold to Barcelona for around 75 million euros. Before the end of that season, he was an integral part of Ajax coming just seconds away from reaching the Champions League final. It was a marvellous season for De Jong, but his time in Barcelona in the past three seasons has not been great.

His arrival coincided with Barcelona’s worst period on and off the pitch since the early 2000s. The team won just one Copa del Rey in 2021 and nothing else, with De Jong often being shuttled around and truly settling into his best form since.

What Could Ten Hag Do With Him?

It would be very interesting to see Ten Hag bring De Jong to Old Trafford this summer. Not only would the duo work together again, but they would be accompanied by Donny van de Beek, who is set to return from his loan at Everton. The two Dutch midfielders worked wonders for Ajax both in the Eredivisie and in the Champions League, clearly showing they possess the necessary levels to improve United in those central areas.

The only problem for De Jong coming to Old Trafford this summer could be the fact that this Man United team is still far from a team in which he could thrive. Sure, adjusting to the team would be necessary, but with the Premier League being so different and more physical than the Eredivisie and La Liga, De Jong would need to do a lot of adjusting first. He would be the player around which Ten Hag would know how to build, but two things would be necessary – a lot changes throughout the squad in different positions, and for De Jong to show his very best, something he did not really do regularly at Barcelona.