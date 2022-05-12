Man United Transfer News: De Jong Contacts Made, Ten Hag Wants More

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are just one game away from finishing this thoroughly underwhelming season. Recently, we wrote about why this Premier League campaign is the last Man United have had in the past 30 years. And after it ends, Ralf Rangnick will officially end his post as the interim manager, opening space for Erik ten Hag’s confirmed arrival.

The Dutch coach is coming to Manchester on the back of a great season with Ajax, in which his side has defended the Eredivisie title. Now, he will be starting a huge project, one in which Man United will need to be overhauled in terms of the squad. Such a process is not going to be a short, nor easy one and it will be interesting to see how Ten Hag will fare. But, until we actually get to see the man in action, here are the latest news surrounding him and his ideas for Manchester United next season.

Man United And Barca To Work On De Jong Deal

Yesterday, we wrote about Manchester United potentially wanting to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder already worked with Ten Hag at Ajax, but there were no more substantial information. Now, several sources are claiming that the first contact between Man United and the player’s representatives has been made. According to Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag will push for signing De Jong this summer. Another important part of this story is that Barcelona are ready to sell the midfielder as they are hoping to raise as much money as possible this summer. Their financial troubles mean they also have to sell the players and De Jong is one of those they could do without, but that could actually bring in a hefty transfer fee. Some sources from the media suggest that De Jong is still far from deciding on this move, as he does not want to leave Nou Camp this summer. It might be a long process for United and even then, it is not clear if they would get the deal over the line.

Ten Hag Wants Four Players

According to a report in the Telegraph, Man United could be in for an interesting summer. The reason is that Ten Hag reportedly wants to sign two midfielders, a versatile forward and a centre-half in this coming transfer window. This is described as ‘an ideal’ transfer window for the Dutchman, but it remains to be seen just how much money would be necessary for such moves. The Times suggest Ten Hag will have a budget of 120 million pounds, plus all of the money raised from sales. That seems like a pretty good number, considering how much United will be expected to do this summer.

McClaren To Join Backroom Staff

Another important thing about Ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford is that he will be working with former England manager Steve McClaren. According to the Telegraph, McClaren is definitely joining Man United’s coaching staff. Ten Hag made it clear that he wanted him by his side, as they know very well from McClaren’s time at Twente. McClaren has been out of job since leaving QPR in 2019, but he might feel more comfortable in a coaching role anyway.