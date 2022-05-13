Man United Transfer News: Ten Hag Starts Working, What About Henderson?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s season is slowly coming to an end. It has been yet another underwhelming year for the Red Devils. There have been no trophies since 2017 and there will not be any silverware before 2023. It is a long trophy-less period and big changes are necessary this summer. More importantly, these changes are also expected, since Man United have brought in Erik ten Hag from Ajax as the new manager. The Dutchman will have plenty of things to do this summer in order to make this squad much better. Already, the media have started speculating about the new potential signings, suggesting that Ten Hag would want at least four players to come in this summer.

Reportedly, two midfielders will be necessary, a centre-forward and a centre-back. Those are Ten Hag’s wishes, but the summer transfer window often brings in a lot of changes and who knows where will Man United end up. What we do know is that there are reports saying Erik ten Hag has already started working on a potential deal.

Ten Hag Contacts De Jong’s Agent

Manchester Evening News are reporting that Erik ten Hag has reached out to Frenkie de Jong’s agent, Ali Dursun, to gauge whether the Barcelona midfielder would be open to joining Man United. Interestingly, Dursun has also represented Donny van de Beek since October. These information do not offer us an answer about whether De Jong would actually be open to that. However, as we have mentioned in previous days, this would be a really interesting acquisition if it was to happen. That is especially the case with De Jong being able to work with Ten Hag again. At Barcelona, it felt as if the coaches did not know how to get the best out of him and what his best role was. With Ten Hag those problems would not exist, however, it would remain to be seen how would De Jong accustom to Premier League football. But first, let’s wait and see just how open De Jong would be to making the move away from Barcelona.

What Happens To Dean Henderson?

At this point last year, there was a lot of talk about the future of David de Gea and whether Dean Henderson will be able to become Man United’s number one goalkeeper. But now those days feel so distant. Now, ESPN are reporting that Manchester United would prefer to loan Henderson out for a season, but that they are also not ruling out a permanent transfer of the Englishman. There are no doubts at this point about who is the number one goalkeeper at Man United, with De Gea being firmly in place. There might be suggestions that De Gea is not the ideal goalkeeper for modern football, due to his serious lack of play with his feet, but Man United now have much more pressing issues to resolve than that.

Garnacho To Get A New Contract

And last but not least – Man United are preparing to offer a new, improved contract to Alejandro Garnacho. This has been a great campaign for the young Argentinian, who scored a brace in the FA Cup Youth final recently. He is still just 17 and has a lot of potential, which makes sense for United to give him a new deal. He was also called up for Argentina’s national team squad in March. Garnacho also made a first-team debut at Man United and right now it seems that we could be seeing much more of him in the future.