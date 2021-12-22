Manchester United Could Sign Boubacar Kamara – But Who Is He?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in training after five days of closed operations at Carrington, with the team getting ready to be back in Premier League action next Monday. Two postponed matches, against Brentford and Brighton, have given the Red Devils much needed time for reccuperation from coronavirus outbreak, but in the meantime, that has given us all the chance to take a look at other stories surrounding Man United.

And one such is the story of Boubacar Kamara, for whom the media claim he could very well be Manchester United’s first signing in the Ralf Rangnick era. That era might last for just six months, but the likes of FourFourTwo and the Sun are suggesting Man United are set to sign Olympique Marseille midfielder for a fee of around 10.2 million pounds.

So who is Boubacar Kamara really and why are Man United interested in him?

What Has Been Said About Kamara?

The story from a few media outlets is that Manchester United have pretty much finished everything in regards to signing Kamara from Marseille. He is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder and the story goes that the player has pretty much agreed to make the move, with the French club doing so as well.

What Are More Reputable Sources Saying?

According to the likes of Fabrizio ROmano, Manchester United really are interested in Kamara, but he claims that nothing advanced has yet happened at the moment.

Who Is Boubacar Kamara?

Boubacar Kamara is a 22-year-old who could prove to be a wise solution should Man United actually sign him. He was brought up at Marseille’s academy and he is just six months away from becoming a free agent. That is why Man Untied might sign him at a discount price in January transfer window.

He is a very energetic player with a good passing range. Kamara is able to play in several different roles in his position of defensive midfielder, as he can be the sole player at the base of midfield and he can both progress the ball and beat the press, as well as do the defensive work. He is being described as a comfortable interceptor of the ball and someone who can make progressive passes, something that Rangnick could find very useful in his more direct approach to play. His physique seems good enough for him not to worry about Premier League’s physicality, which could be another bonus.

What Could He Offer?

Kamara, if he was to arrive, could be the player that would quickly slot in into this team, especially considering how eager Rangnick is to make changes when he believes a change should be made. Kamara could offer Man United more options in central midfield, considering how one-dimensional the pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay can be. Also, his arrival could show Man United board that signing stars might not always be the solution, but that the integration of a player after he arrives is even more important. Kamara’s wide skillset would be interesting to see in this Man United team, although it seems that we will still have to wait and see whether he will sign for the Red Devils.