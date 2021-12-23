Man United Transfer News: Pogba Details, Henderson Loan And More

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly getting ready for more Premier League action, as they have been without matches since 11 December. Two games have since been postponed, against Brentford and Brighton, due to coronavirus outbreak, which is causing havoc to the most of Premier League. But next Monday, on 27 December, the Red Devils will face Newcastle United at their St James’ Park.

In the meantime, plenty of news have been circulating around the club and most of them have to do with the transfer window which is approaching fast. The January market will open in some nine days and the media are often talking about Man United players in that regard.

Here is everything you need to know.

Dean Henderson Could Be Loaned

Last season was an interesting one from Dean Henderson’s point of view, when he had the chance to fight for the number one spot in goal with David de Gea. This season, however, is a completely different story. De Gea upped his game and is firmly holding it in his hands, meaning that the Englishman did not get many chances in goal this campaign. That is why, the club officials are expected to hold further meetings with Henderson, regarding the possibility of loaning the player next month. According to ESPN, Man United and Henderson will have more meetings next week, as they could be on the lookout for clubs interested in signing Henderson on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Pogba Getting Back, But Will He Stay?

Paul Pogba is someone who has been off the pitch for quite some time. His muscle injury in November has made further problems for the Frenchman, following his red card against Liverpool which had seen him also miss three games. He is now getting closer to getting back in action and the media are suggesting he is willing to work with Rangnick. What they are also saying is that Man United could consider offers for the French star this January, but only under one condition – if Pogba himself confirms to the club that he has no intention of signing new deal. Obviously, such move has not happened yet and it might never happen, after all. But United would be wise to sell Pogba in January if that was to happen. Still, it seems like the midfielder could be much closer to staying…

Berbatov Urges Cavani To Leave

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has urged Edinson Cavani to leave the club in the January transfer window and to join Barcelona. Berbatov spoke for TalkSPORT, suggesting that Cavani has had a good season last year, but that this campaign has not seen much action. He also said the Uruguayan is not in a fair situation, considering his competition is Cristiano Ronaldo, who will play every game and take all the spotlight. The legendary Bulgarian suggested that Cavani should leave the club if there really is an offer from Barcelona, as that would be better for him, playing regularly in a strong league. It will be interesting to see whether Cavani will take that advice.