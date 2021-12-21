Man United Transfer News: Porto Winger Luis Diaz Linked With Red Devils

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are slowly getting closer to getting back to action. Although that will not happen just yet, until the next Monday 27 December, when they will face Newcastle at St James’ Park, the good news are that the team is getting closer to it. Man United had their consecutive matches against Brentford and Brighton postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in their team and have been out of action for the past 10 days.

They will be for another six, but the good news regarding the club are that the squad will start working again this Tuesday, when Carrington opens up again. Man United will have two more games before the end of 2021, before the January transfer window opens up.

We have talked about the potential moves out of the club recently, about which players could go and which players will be expected to stay. But now, there is an important rumour regarding Man United and a player they might be looking at in the next few months.

Man United Are Interested In Luis Diaz

The news are that Manchester United are interested in signing Luis Diaz, the 24-year-old winger who stars for Porto in Portugal. He is a Colombian player, who has been impressive this season and the media reports in Portugal are suggesting Man United are joining Manchester City and Liverpool in the race to sign him.

While this might just be the Portuguese media trying to build up his price before a transfer window, it is still interesting seeing to what kind of players are Man United being linked. There were some interesting players coming out of the Portuguese championship and traveling to the Premier League, so let’s keep an eye on him as well.

Who Is Luis Diaz?

Luis Diaz is Colombia international with already 31 matches for the national team. He will turn 25 in January and he has been at Porto since the summer of 2019, when he arrived from his native country in a deal worth around 7 million euros. He usually plays on the left, as he is right footed and this season has been a highly productive one for him. He scored 12 goals and made four assists in 15 league appearances, while adding two goals in six Champions League matches as well. He was also last summer’s Copa America joint top goalscorer alongside Lionel Messi.

He is a usual modern winger, who likes to cut inside from the wing onto his stronger foot. He is a dribbler type of the winger, who naturally does well in those situations, but he also likes to shoot quite a lot, trying to find pockets of space from where he could shoot from distance. There are some coaches in Colombia likening him to Jadon Sancho, which might be just a too nice thing to say about him, though.

The media in Portugal are obviously blowing things out of proportion, suggesting the asking price for Diaz would be around 80 million euros, which is simply not happening, but he really might be a player interesting to certain Premier League clubs. At this point, it is unlikely Man United will be one such club, especially with their managerial situation still up in the air, considering Ralf Rangnick’s interim role until the end of the current campaign.