What Can We Expect From Manchester United In January Transfer Window?

Manchester United are still out of Premier League action due to coronavirus outbreak which has been rocking the competition for the past few weeks. The Red Devils have had two of their matches postponed, giving them a 16-day span between their last and their next game. That will be enough time for everyone in the team to recover and for the players to get back training, which is expected to happen on Tuesday. But while we are waiting for the team to get back in action, a look at the January transfer window is necessary.

It just around the corner and there are many rumours surrounding Man United – as usual – about what could happen. So what can we expect from the Red Devils in the market?

Paul Pogba To Stay

We will be talking mostly about possible departures, considering Man United have a big squad and it seems unlikely for the club to santion any incoming moves this January. That is especially the case considering Ralf Rangnick is at the helm just in the interim manager role. So, what about those that could leave? Paul Pogba is usually first on the list and this time that is especially true, considering he will be entering the last six months of his contract. The French midfielder will stay through January as he is still pondering about his next move – should he sign a new contract with United or should he leave in the summer as a free agent? If there are clubs interested, such as Real Madrid or PSG, Pogba could speak with them from 1 January, but it seems like everything is uncertain around him. He will not leave Old Trafford in January, that is the only thing that seems clear at this stage.

Barca Want Cavani, But…

There were recent news about Barcelona being interested in signing Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window and offering him a 18-month contract, to lure the Uruguayan as a short-term fix for their issues. Barca lost Sergio Aguero who had to retire from football and they had seen Cavani as a potential experienced signing that could help their youthful squad. But it seems that Man United will not let Cavani go with six months to go on his contract. It makes sense – he is a very, very good backup for Cristiano Ronaldo and letting him go now would create unnecessary problems for the team.

Selling Lingard And Others?

There has been a lot of talk about Jesse Lingard recently and it seems like he is one of the two players that could leave the club this January and actually bring in some transfer fees. According to Manchester Evening News, Lingard and Juan Mata are the only players that could potentially actually be sold, for United to earn transfer fees this January.

What About Martial?

One other name mentioned in similar conversations has been Anthony Martial, but the Frenchman will most likely not be sold this coming month. Martial wants out, as he wants more playing time, but it looks like United will only allow him to leave on loan. On the one hand, the club could not get a huge fee if they were to sell him and, on the other hand, Martial might get back on track next season, depending on which manager will take over the team at that stage…