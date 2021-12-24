Man United News: Devils To Lose Bailly Next Month, Martial Wants A Move To Spain

Embed from Getty Images

We are inching closer to the return of Manchester United in the Premier League. It seems like an eternity since the Red Devils have played their last league match, which happened 13 days ago against Norwich. This means three more days are left before Ralf Rangnick’s side takes on Newcastle United at St James’ Park. The manager said on Thursday that the team is getting back in good shape, as he has 25 players at his disposal in training, with only Paul Pogba missing out for now.

Those are all good news, but those are not the only news surrounding Manchester United. There are more that we need to talk about this Friday.

Bailly To Feature At AFCON

Manchester United will be without one of their players at the end of 2021 and early 2022, as Africa Cup of Nations is about to begin. Eric Bailly has been officially called up for the Ivory Coast’s final squad for the tournament. He is the only Man United player which will play in this tournament’s edition, as Amad Diallo has not been included in the squad. There will be many Premier League teams missing their players due to AFCON, with Liverpool among those leading the way.

The Africa Cup of Nations starts on January 9 and will last until 6 February, meaning Bailly’s absence will be determined by how deep Ivory Coast go into this tournament. They are expected to be one of the contenders, although they are not among the biggest favourites. Ivory Coast will play in Group E with Algeria, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.

Martial Wants A Move To Spain

In the recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about Anthony Martial and his potential departure from Manchester United six and a half years after his arrival at Old Trafford in late August 2015. There have been rumours of him wanting to leave in January transfer window already, especially as he is eager to feature for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Now Fabrizio Romano has new information about him.

The famous journalist suggests Martial still wants to leave the club in January transfer window and that such a wish has been known at Man United for some time now. What is interesting is that Romano says Martial is interested to make move to Sevilla, La Liga club apparently interested in signing him. According to Romano, the Frenchman’s favourite option is Sevilla, but there is still no full agreement between the sides.

The main problem in this potential move is Martial’s high salary, which Sevilla want to lower and therefore there might be the need for Man United to subsidise a part of his wages whilst he is on loan. Sevilla are currently second in La Liga, behind Real Madrid, and they want to improve their squad as in 2022 they will be again playing in Europa League, the competition they always seem to win. With Martial made up on his departure, Sevilla could really be a good option for him.