Man United Transfer News: Devils Linked With Another Ajax Player

When Manchester United signed Erik ten Hag as their new manager, it was expected for the media all around Europe to start reporting and suggesting that the Red Devils could be signing several of Ajax’s current or former players. Many of them were already linked with a move to Old Trafford, suggesting that Ten Hag would be open to signing the players he knows very well. After all, Ajax usually have plenty of talented players in their ranks and with the two clubs having good relations for the past few years, such moves are now even more mentioned in the media.

So after Jurrien Timber, Ajax centre-back, Manchester United are now being linked with another of their players in the position. We will also take a look at some new information regarding Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, while there will also be some updates from the Championship.

Man United Linked To Lisandro Martinez

After Frenkie de Jong and Jurrien Timber talks, now Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez is also being mentioned in the conversation of a potential Man United signing this summer. According to the Daily Telegraph, Martinez is on United’s list of targets this summer. The Argentine defender has been one of crucial Ajax players this season, as he was the leading player in their back four throughout the title-winning campaign. He is just 24 years old and has a lot of time ahead of him. The same report suggests Martinez could cost United at least 30 million euros, which is definitely something the club could go with. Martinez is a ball-playing defender and someone that could quickly get himself up to speed in Ten Hag’s system at United, as well as he did at Ajax.

Devils Won’t Overspend On De Jong

But while Man United are still pondering whether to go after Timber or Martinez for the new centre-back signing, there are also questions being raised over the potential arrival of Frenkie de Jong. Everytihng suggests that such a transfer move is still miles away, since the two clubs are far apart in the valuation of the player. According to the Daily Mail, Man United have told Barcelona they will not be ready to blow their budget on Frenkie de Jong. Some reports were suggesting the Devils were expected to pay 70 million pounds on the Dutchman and that is definitely way too much money at this stage. A compromise between the two clubs remains some way off and if Barcelona do not get more realistic, it looks like United could be looking elsewhere for their new midfield signing.

What About James Garner?

And then, we go down to the Championship. Nottingham FOrest are in the play-offs final and will play Huddersfield Town for a place in the Premier League next season. Now reports have emerged that if Nottingham Forest are promoted to the Premier League, a conversation is expected as to whether James Garner will stay with them for a season of regular Premier League football. That would be great news for Man United’s 21-year-old loanee. He played 46 matches for Nottingham Forest this season in all competitions, scoring four and assisting ten goals in the process.