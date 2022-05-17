Man United Transfer News: What To Do With Martial And Henderson?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting closer to their final match of the season, against Crystal Palace on Sunday. But they are also getting closer to the summer transfer window, which is why the Red Devils are once again being mentioned across the media. Here are the latest news you need to know.

Martial’s Disaster Loan At Sevilla – So What Now?

Man United realised this season that the best thing for Anthony Martial was for him to go out on loan. He did, moving to Sevilla for the second part of the season, but now it has become clear that Martial’s spell in Spain will not be remembered fondly.

The French winger sustained another injury, which was the reason why he was not part of Sevilla’s team which held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw, booking their place in the UEFA Champions League next season. This was his third injury already in the short spell he has been in Sevilla. Spanish newspaper AS described Martial’s loan spell as a disaster, criticising this January move. They claim Sevilla made a mistake with him, so now the question is what will United do with him once he returns to club.

New manager Erik ten Hag could give him a chance to redeem himself, but with the new system he is set to impose, and with Martial being far from the teenage talent he once was, it is hard seeing him reach great heights at this point. But let’s see – this will be another decision Man United need to make this season.

Newcastle Interested In Henderson

Manchester United will also need to decide whether they want to keep Dean Henderson around or not. A report in Manchester Evening News suggests Newcastle United are considering making a 40 million pound offer for Dean Henderson. This reported number seems to be too high for a second-choice goalkeeper, but it could be inflated due to the fact he is a domestic player in the Premier League. But what is more interesting are suggestions that United still might choose to loan him out. Henderson has a huge contract with United for someone of his position within the squad, earning around 110k pounds per week until the end of June 2025. This means his salary could cost United in excess of 17 million pounds in the next three seasons, for a goalkeeper that is right now not showing he could be the Devils’ number one choice. And that is especially the case with Ten Hag’s arrival, as he might look out for a different type of a keeper.

Man United Linked With Kalajdzic

And last but not the least, Man United are also being linked with a move for Stuttgart’s striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The Austria international could be available for around 20 million euros, Sky Sport Germany are reporting. He is yet another player linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it seems like he is not a realistic target for the Red Devils. If Ten Hag is to improve the centre-forward positions, he would definitely try and sign a more established player in the top five leagues.