Arsenal vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are on a two-game winning streak to end 2019, and they will aim to start The New Year with another positive result, as The Red Devils keep climbing on the league standings. The Old Trafford side keeps trying to get closer to a Top 4 spot, and they will try to add another win to their column when they will visit Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. This match will kick-off Wednesday at 20:00 GMT.

Team News

Scott McTominay will remain out of this match due to a knee injury, but Paul Pogba could start for the first time since September if he returns to action here. Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all out. Expect manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep rotating the side, something he has done consistently over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be quite depleted ahead of this contest. Callum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis and Kieran Tierney are sidelined for this game, but others are doubtful. The list of potential absentees includes Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Dani Ceballos, Martinelli and Granit Xhaka. Some of them, however, could be available for this contest.

Form guide

Manchester United have gone W2, L1 over their last three league matches, but they have been playing at a decent level overall and right now they sit in fifth place of the standings with 31 points. If we include all competitions into the mix, we can see The Red Devils have dropped just two games over their last 13 competitive games (W8, D3, L2). Plus, they have also won four of their last seven EPL matches (W4, D1, L2). They might remain quite far from the title race. However, Manchester United are a clear Top 4 candidate. They own a W3, D3, L4 mark on the road, however. Solskjaer’s men must improve their away form as soon as possible, but they are on the right path following the win over Burnley the last time out.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been the biggest disappointment of the 2019/20 Premier League season. The Gunners already dismissed Unai Emery and, following the interim appointment of Fredrik Ljungberg, now Mikel Arteta is the one in charge. The Spaniard is yet to secure a win as Arsenal’s boss (D1, L1), and the Emirates Stadium outfit currently sit in 12th place of the standings with a W5, D9, L6 mark. They have 24 points, and they are 11 points away from a Champions League berth.

What is our recent record against Arsenal?

Manchester United are undefeated in four of their last five matches against Arsenal in all competitions (W2, D2, L1). The last 10 games in all competitions have been tight. But United still have the edge with four wins in 10 of those contests (W4, D3, L3).

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are coming a huge win over Burnley and they enter this game with a high morale given their recent run of form. On the other hand, Arsenal remain inconsistent and Arteta is yet to lead his side to a win since his appointment. Playing against Arsenal is always tough for Manchester United. However, The Red Devils have the better form of the two of late. The game could be a low-scoring affair, but Manchester United should to secure another win despite playing on the road.