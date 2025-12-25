Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes for the next few matches after the captain sustained a hamstring injury at Villa Park, a blow compounded by Kobbie Mainoo also being ruled out. The young midfielder picked up a calf issue in training last week, removing what would have been the most natural replacement for Fernandes in the engine room.

As a result, Casemiro is expected to return straight into the side following his yellow-card suspension, likely assuming added responsibility in midfield. Lisandro Martinez may also be pushing for a start after catching the eye with a lively cameo in the West Midlands, potentially at the expense of Manuel Ugarte, who struggled to impose himself in that contest. Defensive concerns persist for Ruben Amorim. Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined with a back problem, while Harry Maguire continues his recovery from a thigh injury. On top of that, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are now away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, further thinning United’s options across the pitch.

Newcastle could receive a timely boost between the posts, with Eddie Howe suggesting that Nick Pope has a chance of returning from a groin injury to reclaim the goalkeeper’s jersey from Aaron Ramsdale. Even so, the Magpies remain stretched at the back, as Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are all unavailable, alongside William Osula. Those absences are likely to force further improvisation, with teenage prospect Lewis Miley again expected to deputise in an unfamiliar right-back role. Former United winger Anthony Elanga, however, is unlikely to be handed a starting berth against his old club.

Form Guide

Manchester United’s festive mood was dampened by defeat at Aston Villa, where Morgan Rogers struck twice either side of a Matheus Cunha equaliser to end the Red Devils’ four-game unbeaten run. The 2-1 loss was only Amorim’s second since early October, yet it felt particularly costly given the circumstances and the injury to Fernandes.

United head into the Boxing Day fixture sitting seventh in the Premier League table, still within touching distance of the top four but facing a familiar problem when their captain is absent. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, they have failed to win a league match without Fernandes in the starting XI, drawing once and losing six times, while struggling badly for goals in those outings.

Newcastle, meanwhile, arrive at Old Trafford with frustrations of their own. A dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend showcased both their attacking potential and their lingering fragility. Nick Woltemade’s quickfire brace put Howe’s side firmly in control early on, only for them to relinquish their advantage as the visitors fought back. That inconsistency has defined the Magpies’ campaign so far. With six wins, six defeats and five draws, they sit three points behind United and remain lodged in the bottom half. Performances have often promised more than results, leaving them still searching for momentum at the halfway stage of the season.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will get a 1-1 draw against Newcastle. The Devils’ recent record without Fernandes offers little encouragement, especially with key attackers absent due to AFCON commitments.